Meghan Markle is accused yet again of controlling Prince Harry and in the process, making him lose the respect of people. Former professional kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has "demasculanised" her husband.

He told Dan Wootton on GB News, "Harry, in many ways he's ended up a beacon of" being a victim of demasculanisation. When asked if the Duke of Sussex has been emasculated by his wife, he replied, "To a degree certainly. He certainly lost a lot of respect of the people and the people who are fans of the royal family."

Tate claimed that Meghan Markle has something to do with Prince Harry losing people's respect for him because of "how she talks about the royal family as a whole" and how she talks to her husband and how she talks about him.

Read more Prince Harry urged to step out of Meghan Markle's shadow

He pointed out, "There is certainly an element of people waiting for him to stand up and say 'Listen, that's the royal family, you can't talk that way' or 'you decided to be with me there were certain things you were expected to do,' but he simply just allows her to demasculinise him in public and everybody feels uncomfortable with it."

In the same interview, Tate claimed Meghan Markle is trying to use racism as an excuse for how she was treated while she was in the U.K. He pointed out the fact that the former actress was liked by the British public during her early years as a working royal.

He said race has nothing to do with the British public's treatment of her since she is not even dark-skinned. He thinks that the duchess is generally "just a dislikable person."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have since revealed that racism was a contributing factor to why they left their royal duties and moved to California from the U.K. In their 2021 Oprah interview, they shared that a senior royal questioned if their future child would have dark skin. Then in their recently-released "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series, they cited several negative stories about the duchess' race.