Prince Harry has allegedly resorted to sitting in the shadows and letting Meghan Markle take charge of building the Sussex brand. According to royal author Duncan Larcombe, the Duke of Sussex is letting his wife run the show.

The author called the Duchess of Sussex the "driving force between the brand that she and Harry are building together." He noted that while she is "on the Zooms and being filmed and recorded doing important things, Harry's either juggling outside, feeding the chickens, or riding on an open-top bus with James Corden. This is very much the Meghan show we're watching play out."

Larcombe acknowledged that Prince Harry has also done some important things like the Invictus Games, which got a lot of publicity earlier this year when he and Meghan Markle went to The Hague.

However, he also pointed out the duke's appearance with his wife at the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Sept. 5, in which he allegedly reduced "himself to sitting in the shadows" when she gave her speech.

He told Fox News, "Then you know, it's going to be the Meghan show, and it's really not going to be much about Harry anymore. Apart from the fact she has to kind of drag him out once in a while just to show that she's still part of the British Royal Family by marriage."

Larcombe claimed that the Duchess of Sussex "seems to operate on a slightly different sphere and the way that she positions herself." He pointed at how she is "building a brand, very carefully, very precisely, and extremely well."

The author, who wrote "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," acknowledged that Meghan Markle "is doing very, very well" so far in her endeavours. "Her podcast is proving to be popular with listeners. And the likes of Variety clearly feel that Meghan sells. And, as long as that continues, then life on planet Meghan is fantastic."

Larcombe previously also claimed that Prince Harry is under the control of Meghan Markle. He called the Duke of Sussex a "lost soul" who does not call the shots in their marriage and even in their business affairs.