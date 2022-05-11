Meghan Markle is not giving up on releasing her animated series "Pearl" to the public and she is said to be looking for another network to host it.

Netflix initially secured the deal to release the show as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's multimillion-dollar contract to produce original content under their Archewell Productions. The show tells the journey of the 12-year-old titular character and will feature inspirational women figures in history.

But as part of their financial cutbacks, the streaming giant dropped the project. Now Prince Harry and Meghan Marke only have the documentary "Heart of Invictus" to work with under their deal. They have yet to announce if they have other projects in line.

According to reports, the 40-year-old is not giving up on her dream to release "Pearl," which she wrote and was set to executive produce with David Furnish as director. The duchess and Furnish are said to be "reviewing the project to see where else it could find a home."

Sources claimed that the pair will be pitching the series to other TV networks including Amazon and Apple. This will reportedly not breach the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's contract with Netflix, which still allows them to sell their projects the streamer turned down to other networks.

"Meghan and Harry will not give up on taking 'Pearl' to the screen. They are determined to not let all the work and creative endeavours put into the idea simply fall away," a source told The Sun adding, "Apple and Harry already have ties after he appeared on a series about mental health. Disney, whose Plus streaming service is huge, has a relationship with Markle too after she voiced a wildlife documentary."

The insider continued, "Amazon has a significant budget and major players like NBC Universal and HBO would be interested to sit down in front of the Sussexes. You cannot underestimate the interest in them from Hollywood and producers around town."

The source went on to say that Meghan Markle will not have trouble finding another network given that Furnish also has an "enviable contacts book" because of his "respected career." Only time will tell if "Pearl" will indeed make it to the screens.