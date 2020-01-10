Meghan Markle seems to have forgotten to wear her wedding ring when she visited The National's Dorfman Theatre in London, days after she returned to the U.K. from Canada.

The former "Suits" actress was photographed leaving the museum with her security detail, following a visit to the museum where she is a patron. She was spotted not wearing her wedding band as seen in the photo shared by The Sun.

Meghan Markle later joined her husband, Prince Harry, as they visited the High Commission of Canada. They joined Canada's High Commissioner to the U.K Janice Charette and her staff and thanked them for the warm hospitality they received from the country during their six-week holiday vacation in Victoria, B.C, and on Vancouver Island.

The Duke of Sussex complimented the country and called it a "beautiful place to live in," which is why he and Meghan Markle chose to vacation in Canada. The Duchess of Sussex chimed in and revealed that they had an incredible time and Archie enjoyed the sights too.

The couple shared a video of their visit to the High Commission of Canada in London on their Instagram. The video does not really show if Meghan Markle wore her wedding ring this time. However, she obviously changed her outfit following her visit to The National's Dorfman Theatre.

View this post on Instagram

Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada. The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. Itâ€™s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family. Thank you Canada ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦! â€¢ Video Â© SussexRoyal Music Â© Raphael Lake

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially resumed their public engagements on Tuesday, after their over-month-long break from royal duties during the holidays. Just hours after appearing in public, they made headlines after they announced on Instagram that they intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family for 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also expressed their decision to become "financially independent" and made their intention known that they would split their time between the U.K. and North America.

View this post on Instagram

â€œAfter many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as â€˜seniorâ€™ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.â€ - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image Â© PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

The news caught the royal household by surprise because Queen Elizabeth II reportedly asked her grandson to talk his decision over with his father, Prince Charles. She has asked him not to announce it publicly until the matter has been discussed and finalised with other members of the Royal Family. Now, the family is scrambling to find an agreeable solution with Prince Harry while Meghan Markle returned to Canada to be with Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the High Commission of Canada in London on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Photo: POOL / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS