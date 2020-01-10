Meghan Markle seems to have forgotten to wear her wedding ring when she visited The National's Dorfman Theatre in London, days after she returned to the U.K. from Canada.

The former "Suits" actress was photographed leaving the museum with her security detail, following a visit to the museum where she is a patron. She was spotted not wearing her wedding band as seen in the photo shared by The Sun.

Meghan Markle later joined her husband, Prince Harry, as they visited the High Commission of Canada. They joined Canada's High Commissioner to the U.K Janice Charette and her staff and thanked them for the warm hospitality they received from the country during their six-week holiday vacation in Victoria, B.C, and on Vancouver Island.

The Duke of Sussex complimented the country and called it a "beautiful place to live in," which is why he and Meghan Markle chose to vacation in Canada. The Duchess of Sussex chimed in and revealed that they had an incredible time and Archie enjoyed the sights too.

The couple shared a video of their visit to the High Commission of Canada in London on their Instagram. The video does not really show if Meghan Markle wore her wedding ring this time. However, she obviously changed her outfit following her visit to The National's Dorfman Theatre.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially resumed their public engagements on Tuesday, after their over-month-long break from royal duties during the holidays. Just hours after appearing in public, they made headlines after they announced on Instagram that they intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family for 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also expressed their decision to become "financially independent" and made their intention known that they would split their time between the U.K. and North America.

The news caught the royal household by surprise because Queen Elizabeth II reportedly asked her grandson to talk his decision over with his father, Prince Charles. She has asked him not to announce it publicly until the matter has been discussed and finalised with other members of the Royal Family. Now, the family is scrambling to find an agreeable solution with Prince Harry while Meghan Markle returned to Canada to be with Archie.