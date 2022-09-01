Meghan Markle is doing everything she can to get on Queen Elizabeth's good side because she knows that the "Archetypes" podcast has hit a nerve in the palace, a new report claimed.

Sources told Heat Magazine that Markle is trying to turn on the charm after she divulged that the higher-ups forced her to continue with her royal duties even after she told them that Archie's room was caught on fire.

An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet, "They're doing damage control. Meghan knows she can turn on the charm when she has to. They're sending gifts, family photos, and supportive messages to the queen. Harry wants to enjoy as much time with his grandmother as possible, but it's also about softening up the rest of the family, so they'll go easy on him and Meghan during their stay."

The tipster suggested that Prince Harry is actually the one who is desperate to be on good terms with the royal family, especially after fixing his strained relationships with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles earlier this year. The last thing Meghan Markle's husband wants to happen is for Her Majesty to freeze him out forever.

Royal followers have weighed in on the things Markle said during the premiere episode of her "Archetypes" podcast last week. While some fans praised her for honesty and candidness, others accused the former "Suits" actress of being tone-deaf.

The tattler claimed that Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely thawing their relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry soon. It said, "It's a slow burn, especially for William. He's still reserving judgment but is cautiously optimistic that time will heal these wounds. Wills and Prince Charles just want to put the ugliness behind them, and if Harry is finally done throwing grenades at the family, then that's progress."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to comment on the claims that they are trying to charm their way back into the royal family after their shocking exit in January 2020. So, devoted supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.