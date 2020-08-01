Meghan Markle made a donation to a charity which runs online cookery classes led by migrant chefs. These chefs are struggling to integrate and access employment. The exciting news was shared by the charity in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Migrateful, a London-based project, shared the news. "We're so excited to share that we have received a donation of £8000 from The Royal Foundation on behalf of The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle! We are immensely grateful for this donation which will go towards supporting the Migrateful mission," it tweeted.

We're so excited to share that we have received a donation of Â£8000 from The Royal Foundation on behalf of The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle! We are immensely grateful for this donation which will go towards supporting the Migrateful mission ðŸ’œ pic.twitter.com/8OQvieC84g — Migrateful (@migratefulUK) July 31, 2020

The charity aims to empower and celebrate refugees and vulnerable migrants on their journey to integration by supporting them to run their own cookery classes. A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the donation has come from the proceeds from the Together cookbook, which is still a part of the Royal Foundation.

Together cookbook was Meghan's first solo royal project in 2018. The 38-year-old visited the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London. It was supporting families affected by the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

The mother-of-one continued to make regular private visits and launched the kitchen's Together cookbook. The book features personal recipes from the women involved in which the duchess penned the foreword. Proceeds from the book went towards the redesign of the Hubb Community Kitchen and has enabled it to remain open all days of the week.

The duchess joined the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen for a Zoom call in April. She showed her support for a new campaign the group launched to feed Londoners during the coronavirus lockdown.

"You all had it in you and what was so great is after that first day and then however many visits later, and going 'yeah we're just going to make a book', and not realising, knowing and having a lot of faith in what you guys could bring to the table, and what you could inspire but obviously not knowing what a huge success it was going to be. That is just a testament to you, and what I love is it's just inspired so many people," Meghan said.