A royal author believes it is a good idea to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, as they could ease the possible tension that comes with their return to the U.K.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe thinks that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must be feeling anxious about their visit. He especially cited the duchess, who he claims must be feeling incredibly nervous as she has not seen most of the senior royals in person since 2020.

The author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story" told OK! magazine, "For Harry, he came back for Philip's funeral and the unveiling of Diana's statue last summer – and, of course, he was meeting the Queen and seeing his dad not that long ago."

He added, "But, for Meghan, this is probably incredibly nerve-wracking for her. I will imagine that she with some reason, she will be dreading the return."

However, Larcombe said that having Lilibet, 11 months, and Archie, 3, at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations could likely prevent any awkward confrontations.

He explained, "Having Lili with them when they return for the Jubilee is probably quite a good distraction. It will all be about the kids and kids' talk because you have to hope they wouldn't have long, drawn-out, heart-to-heart chats in front of their children."

The celebrations will run from June 2 to 5. The event will be the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit the U.K. as a family of four. The royals will finally meet Lilibet and reunite with Archie, who they last saw when he was only ten months old.

The Platinum Jubilee will also be the first time that Meghan Markle will reunite with other royal family members. The last time she and Prince Harry both visited the country was in April when they dropped by Windsor Castle ahead of their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. They met with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Unfortunately, Prince William and Kate Middleton were not around at that time because they were on a ski trip with their children.