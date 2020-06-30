A new book about the British royal family has claimed that Meghan Markle "embarrassed" her husband Prince Harry by announcing her pregnancy to the family members on his cousin Princess Eugenie's special day.

In their new book "Royals at War," investigative journalists Dyland Howard and Andy Tillett claim that Meghan Markle's decision to share her pregnancy news with the British royal family at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 didn't go down well with Prince Harry. The book claims that her actions upset everyone within 'The Firm' behind the scenes and left Harry "embarrassed," reports The Mirror.

On October 15, the eve of their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2018, Meghan and Harry announced it to the world that they were expecting their first child. They had already shared the news with their close family a few days ago on Eugenie's wedding, which according to the book left the bride and her mother Sarah Ferguson "furious" at the former American actress.

"Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child. This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a Royal – stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah," the book states.

However, Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, as well as her brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton and other members of the family rushed to congratulate him and Meghan when they welcomed their baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6 last year.

Meanwhile, a previous report in Harper's Bazaar refuted the reports that Harry and Meghan overshadowed Eugenie's wedding day by sharing their happy news, and stated that the royal family members including the bride and the groom were already aware of the pregnancy. A source told the outlet that the wedding on October 12 instead marked the first time the family congratulated the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex in person as they hadn't met the expecting couple until the day.