Meghan Markle has been keeping a low profile recently and this is said to be because she has a lot on her plate right now to keep her busy at home.

The last time the public saw the 40-year old was at the NAACP Awards when she and Prince Harry accepted the President's Award. Ahead of the star-studded ceremony, the couple had dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank at a local restaurant in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California.

However, Meghan Markle was not at the Super Bowl to watch the game with Prince Harry and his cousin. This has led many to wonder what she has been doing in the time that she spent being away from the spotlight.

Read more Expert finds it 'odd' Prince Harry took Princess Eugenie to Super Bowl

A source even found it surprising that the Duchess of Sussex dined out with Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank as she has reportedly "been staying out of sight for the longest time." Speaking of the get-together, the insider claimed that "it was very clear Meghan and Harry didn't want to attract attention." They were reportedly "ushered in very discreetly and picked a secluded table outside away from the crowd."

Another insider acknowledged there have been "all this buzz about what Meghan could be hiding and why she suddenly vanished." But she and Prince Harry are "simply getting on with life" and that "she has plenty on her plate at home." Aside from working she also has her children Archie, 2 and Lilibet, nine months, to take care of.

This is supposedly why she opted to stay home instead of watching the Super Bowl with Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie.

"It's very strange that she wasn't there. Meghan usually loves all that showbiz stuff, and the Los Angeles Rams are her home team. So everyone was confused by her absence," the source told OK! magazine.

However, "as much as people are criticising Meghan for pulling a no-show, if you look at it from the other side, it was actually quite generous of her to let Eugenie go in her place." Prince Harry "appreciated" his wife's gesture that she gave up her seat so he could have some family bonding time with Princess Eugenie.