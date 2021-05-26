Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly had an uncomfortable experience with one of the nannies they employed for their son Archie in the UK, and it made them completely swear off childcare at night.

According to "A Very Royal Baby: From Cradle to Crown," a Channel 4 documentary on the birth of the Sussexes' first child, the couple did not want to have a team of nannies and staff for their baby like the rest of the royals. After welcoming Archie into the world on May 6, 2019, the couple decided to do things on their own with a little help from Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who arrived from Canada in time for the birth.

After Archie turned a few months old, the couple decided to hire a night nurse to help them establish a sleeping pattern for the child, but that didn't go as well as they had expected. Omid Scobie, the co-author of "Finding Freedom," a biography on the couple, said their first hire was sacked just on her second night following an "incident."

"Very few people know the real story behind it....Whilst I can't go into someone else's employment details for legal reasons, it was an incident on one of the first nights that put the couple off from having a night nurse," the royal correspondent said.

The Sussexes hired a second nanny, but their first experience had left them so nervous that they decided to not have any help during the night.

Scobie had mentioned the mysterious midnight incident in his book as well, writing that after that night, "Neither (Meghan nor Harry) found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly."

After letting go of both of the nannies, they hired a third nanny, who helped them during the day only. Scobie and his co-author Carolyn Durrand wrote in the book that their third hire "worked for them for quite some time actually, until they moved to California."

"She helped them out on very much a 9-5 basis and it was a great working relationship actually despite reports," the book claims.