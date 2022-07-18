An explosive new book claimed that Meghan Markle became fragile and sensitive after she kept being compared to Kate Middleton and when the palace refused to protect her reputation.

Royal author Tom Bower, in his unauthorised book titled "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and The War Between the Windsors," claimed that the former "Suits" actress believes that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not give her the recognition and generosity she deserved.

She reportedly "hated" being compared to the mum-of-three who unlike her, abides by the royal decree of "never complain, never explain." She "hated the comparisons with uncomplaining Kate" and in turn, Kate Middleton reportedly regarded her sister-in-law "as dismissive of other people."

Other than her feelings toward Prince William and Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle allegedly also felt that the palace did not help in creating a positive image of her. Bower claimed that she was angry at Buckingham Palace officials who refused to protect her reputation. She allegedly also refused to accept that staff were not employed to accept her views.

"Meghan became increasingly fragile, demanding that the Palace staff view the world from her perspective. In self-defence, she demanded retaliation against her critics," the author wrote, in an excerpt shared by the Mirror.

The Duchess of Sussex had opened up about The Firm in her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. She accused the institution of "perpetuating falsehoods" about them and shared that she was "silenced" by Buckingham Palace officials.

She told Winfrey, "It was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that, not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. They were not willing to tell the truth to protect myself and my husband."

Days before the explosive Oprah interview, palace aides came forward to accuse Meghan Markle of bullying. In his book, Bower wrote that the Duchess of Sussex eventually changed in her dealings with palace aides. He claimed that her "manner towards her staff had become self-centred, manipulative and demanding."