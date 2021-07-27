Meghan Markle is said to be looking for sympathy from the British royals following her explosive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

In the Emmy-nominated interview, the Duchess of Sussex talked about her struggles working as a senior royal. She admitted that she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie. She said she did not want to be alive anymore. She eventually approached the Firm for help in dealing with her mental health problems.

However, she claims that instead of giving her the support she needed, they turned their backs on her. Thankfully, Prince Harry was there to provide her comfort and courage. Likewise, the former "Suits" star revealed that there were talks or concerns about how dark Archie's skin colour would be prior to his birth, which led people to question if the Royal Family is racist.

The palace has since responded to the claims of racism and said in a statement that "recollections may vary." But they have yet to address the duchess's claims that she was shunned for asking help for her mental health because as she told Winfrey, it would not look good on the institution.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex received mixed reactions from the public. There were those who supported her while others claimed she is only out to destroy the reputation of the Royal Family. But Tom Quinn, author of "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle," said her intentions are far from upsetting the family.

"I think she was hoping for an apology," he said on the Channel 5 documentary "Meghan at 40: The Climb to Power."

"I think she was hoping they would phone and say, 'We are really sorry, we now see that we pushed you too far. We should have behaved differently, we should have sat down as a family and discussed your mental health issues,'" Quinn added.

It is not known if the royals have since apologised to Meghan Markle privately after the Oprah interview. She has also yet to see and talk to them personally again after over a year since Megxit. Reports have it that she and Prince Harry plan to return to the U.K. to be there for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration.