Speculations have been rife bout what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will do after their royal exit. The Duchess of Sussex has already done a voiceover for Disney. However, since the time the couple split from the British royal family, rumours are not dying down about Meghan's comeback to television.

Reports made the rounds on Saturday about Meghan Markle appearing on her friend Jessica Mulroney's new show, "I Do, Redo" that will be aired on Netflix Canada. Page Six reported that Meghan will make multiple appearances on Mulroney's new series. They had quoted a source close to the production team.

The report just said that the guest spots on the show would be "sporadic". They did not reveal any further details on when and exactly how often Meghan would make an appearance.

However, the reports have been vehemently denied by Mulroney's husband Ben and Buckingham Palace. A palace source told People that the report is "categorically untrue."

Meghan's best friend Mulroney's husband Ben also took to Twitter to deny the report. "Oh, for heaven's sake, @pagesix. @CTV_PR told you yesterday that your facts were inaccurate. You ran the story anyway. So I'll say this as clearly as I can: Meghan Markle is not appearing nor was she ever set to appear on my wife's show," he tweeted.

As confirmed to @PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series I Do, Redo. February 1, 2020

CTV, who partnered with Netflix as well as Netflix have also shot down the rumours.

"When I believe in something, I go after it at full speed, and I'm blessed to be able to create a show that truly inspires me," she said when the show was announced.

"We are aiming to make a significant difference in the lives of our chosen couples whose first weddings did not go as planned due to tragic circumstances. This is a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before," she added in a press release.

Last week there were reports that the Harry and Meghan would make an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." But, the show host denied the reports.