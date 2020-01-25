There are lots of rumours doing the rounds since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down as senior royals. This time around however it has been reported widely that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will sign a host of deals.

Prince Harry and Meghan will not be taking part in a sit-down interview with American chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, according to Hello. There were reports this week that the couple will do an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which has been in the "works for some time". However, royal sources denied this to be "catastrophically untrue."

DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi met Harry, Meghan and their son Archie during summer in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now in Canada to start a new life with baby Archie. A crunch meeting took place between Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry. As part of a new agreement, the queen said that they will no longer participate in royal duties, receive any public funds, and use their her/his royal highness titles.

Meghan had reportedly told that DeGeneres and Portia are "kindred spirits" and said her TV host friend "understands her pain". "[Meghan] said Ellen understands her pain and suffering. That she epitomises authenticity," a source said to Daily Mail.

There has been speculation that the former "Suits" star would sit down with Oprah Winfrey or Gayle King.

"Ellen getting the first shot at an in-depth interview is surely going to put Oprah's — (and Gayle King's) nose out of joint," another source added.

A source previously told The Sun: "Harry and Meghan's people have been reaching out to all the big US networks to explore the possibilities of a sit-down warts-and-all interview."

Meghan and Harry reportedly wanted to "tell their side of the story." However, both Winfrey and King have denied planning any tell-all interviews with Meghan and Harry.

"Gayle says she has had absolutely no conversations with Meghan & Harry (or their representatives) about doing an interview with them," the latter's rep told The Sun. Gayle had attended the New York baby shower of the duchess in February 2019.