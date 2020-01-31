Meghan Markle isn't as close to her mother Doria Ragland as it may seem.

US Weekly published a report quoting multiple sources that the mother-daughter relationship is not as close-knit as it is perceived.

"She's not very close with her mom," a source told the outlet, while another noted that Doria Ragland who currently lives in Los Angeles "has no plans to relocate to Canada or anywhere for that matter" to be close to her daughter, who has announced she and her husband will be splitting time in UK and Canada.

"She is currently giving private yoga lessons to her select few clients. Doria would only see Meghan once or twice a year while filming "Suits" in Toronto. Meghan isn't as close to her mom as is known," the source further said about the 63-year-old yoga instructor.

Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussexâ€™s son Archie was christened at Private Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The report comes days after a Mail Online report that claimed Ragland played a huge role in influencing the Duke and Duchess's decision to step back as "senior members" of the British royal family and go for "financial independence." Weeks before their decision, the royal couple had skipped the Sandringham Christmas celebration with the British monarch to spend the holiday with Meghan's mother in Canada.

"Harry, in particular, turns to her for advice. She is like the Queen – she never complains and never explains," a former confidante of the yoga teacher claimed to the outlet.

"Meghan has always trusted her completely but she has become a rock to Harry who, of course, lost his own mother so young. Doria has great warmth. She's a brilliant cook and is very motherly, but she isn't someone who seeks attention," the insider continued.

Ragland was the only member from Meghan's family to attend her royal wedding to the British Prince at Windsor in May 2018, as even the 38-year-old's father Thomas Markle had skipped the ceremony. While Thomas, who is set to testify against his daughter in her legal fight with the British media, has dubbed his daughter and son-in-law's recent move "dumb," Meghan's mother is yet to comment.