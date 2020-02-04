Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties and moved to Canada, the former "Suits" star is rumoured to return to show business. A recent report claimed that the royal couple will be working with Kim Kardashian's endorsement firm. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has reportedly denied the claims in its response.

Sheeraz Inc, an endorsement firm that works with the A-listers of the industry like Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez, earlier this week, made a claim that they are taking up offers for the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex to arrange brand deals and appearances. The claim was made through the company's official Instagram page.

They shared a post that reads: "Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @sussexroyal. Sheeraz, Inc clients from the Middle East, India, US, and Asia can send us official offers and we will take them directly to their representatives."

The claims were made not too long after the couple moved to Canada to start their "financially independent" life as they desired. Following a crisis summit between Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry, the abdication agreement was decided, tracing the Sussexes' future as royals.

As the royal parents begin their transition period, several rumours swirling around suggest that the former "Suits" star will soon be returning to showbiz. However, Buckingham Palace has shunned the rumours and told that the couple is not working with the said endorsement firm.

Buckingham Palace rarely comments on such matters but The Sun claims that a royal palace insider has told the publication that the rumours are "categorically untrue."

"If this happens, it will raise a few eyebrows at Buckingham Palace," the insider said.

"It is not quite what the Queen imagined when she granted Harry and Meghan the freedom to cut loose from the family and pursue their own careers."

The post remains untouched on Sheeraz's page. In addition, Elle is reporting that the company has responded to the palace's denial. The firm took to its Instagram story and affirmed its stand that Meghan is still their client.

"Always remember Meghan Markle was an actress in Hollywood before becoming a Princess," Sheeraz Inc.'s founder Sheeraz Hasan said as quoted by Elle. "Now she is coming back to LA and of course I have been in contact with her inner team for brand and appearances deals as I have a global network of buyers for talent. When celebrities need global media or global brand opportunities, I always get the calls," he added.

Meanwhile, the truth about the rumour remains unclear as the story lacks a response from Meghan and Harry.