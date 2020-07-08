Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have started rebranding their image as non-working British royals after relocating to Los Angeles in March. They have also hired an A-list speaking agency to manage their public speaking career.

According to the latest reports, Meghan Markle will be making her debut in public speaking, next week by delivering a keynote address at the "Girl Up Global Leadership Summit," a three-day virtual event that aims to achieve gender equality worldwide.

The former American actress will be one of the guest speakers at the event which is scheduled to be held virtually from Monday, July 13 to Wednesday, July 15. At the forum, the Duchess of Sussex will be joined by former first lady of the US Michelle Obama, and actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, who is also a friend of the "Suits" alum and was present at her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

The foundation announced Meghan's appearance at its virtual event through its Twitter account and wrote: "The present is female! But don't take our word for it. Hear from our keynote speaker Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex..."

The present is female! ðŸ’« But donâ€™t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussexâ€™s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15! Register ðŸŽŸ: https://t.co/YZT6jBf6Uc #GirlsLead20 July 7, 2020

The 38-year-old had been an advocate of women's rights and gender equality even before she married into the British royal family or became an A-list actress. At the mere age of 11, Meghan had written a letter to a soap manufacturer to change its sexist TV advert, an incident which she revealed to the public during her speech at the UN Women Conference in 2015.

While the mother-of-one will be a guest speaker at the virtual event, her friend Priyanka who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador will participate in a Q&A session.

Michelle will be delivering a special message to attendees at the summit. Meghan previously met the "Becoming" author when she attended her book tour at London's South Bank Centre in December 2018, and also interviewed the former first lady for her guest-edited edition of British Vogue in September last year.

Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 as an initiative to help support UN agencies that focus on adolescent girls. Its upcoming leadership summit was due to take place in Washington, D.C., but was moved to an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic.