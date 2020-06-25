Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun their rebranding in the United States by hiring a high-profile speaking agency to manage their engagements.

The Harry Walker Agency has several A-list celebrities among its clients including Barack and Michelle Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton, and Oprah Winfrey. According to Los Angeles Times, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired the New York-based firm to represent them as they rebrand their image after stepping back as working members of the British royal family.

"After establishing their new charitable foundation which they have decided to name Archwell, the royal couple would engage in moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums," a person familiar with their plans revealed to the outlet on the condition of anonymity.

The person also said that the parents-of-one will focus on issues such as racial justice, which was also a part of Meghan's recent keynote address to the graduating students at a Los Angeles school of which she is an alumni. Mental health, gender equity and environmental concerns will continue to be the causes close to the couple's heart. Military welfare is also speculated to be one of the major focus of their new foundation.

Harry Walker Agency, which also represents conservationist Jane Goodall and politician Stacey Abrams, was acquired by Endeavor, the parent company of WME Speakers last year. The speaking agency will arrange for public forums for the couple, and the lucrative proceeds from their speeches can be a part of their move to become financially independent members of the British royal family.

The last public event where Prince Harry made a keynote address was the JP Morgan event in Miami. At the event which was held in February, weeks after the 35-year-old announced his exit from the royal family, he spoke about mental health and the impact of losing his mother Princess Diana at the age of 12.

Harry and Meghan are currently residing at Tyler Perry's £15 million mansion in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, after moving to California in March.