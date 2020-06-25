Meghan Markle earned a surprising nickname from her own staff in the royal household while she was still part of the British royal family. She was allegedly called "Duchess of Difficult," according to the royal author and expert Tom Quinn.

Tom Quinn, who recently released a royal memoir titled "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle," dished out some inside details about the royal households particularly the uncomplimentary nicknames. According to Fox News, for his latest work, he spoke to the staff members of the royal household, who have served the family for years. He clarified these nicknames often come from the staff and not the tabloids as assumed.

"The nicknames, they're inevitable," Quinn said. "The British press are famously good at taking someone and building them up and saying they're absolutely wonderful. And then when that story runs out of steam, they need something else. So they then come up with the opposite. They run that person down... The nicknames were picked up by the press and used against Meghan. They did, in fact, come from the palace."

Quinn goes on to share that some members of the staff felt that Meghan was "too demanding." She would reportedly ring them up in the middle of the night and send them emails at five in the morning. As she was still a newcomer in the institution, the staff was not used to her ways. She apparently "acted differently" and was also seen as "spiky and feisty."

"It was felt that she was demanding," Quinn explains. "I think Meghan felt, 'I've got to really do this. I've got to show them that I mean business.' ... I think there's some truth in it, in the problem being that she's so different. And so that inevitably made it more difficult from the outset for her to be accepted fully as part of the royal family. And the press is very powerful in Britain."

In addition, Quinn also addressed the problems Meghan faced due to the press in the country. He talked about how over a period of time they turned against her and how she was "naïve" in handling it. Nevertheless, he believes that Prince Harry is "besotted" by Meghan and he completely supports and sympathises with her as she "struggles with this new role."

Meghan, the former "Suits" actress married Prince Harry in a royal wedding in May 2018 after dating the Duke of Sussex for two nearly two years. Not too long after, the senior royals quit the family and step back from their royal duties. After spending four months in Canada, the Sussexes are now residing in Los Angeles, away from the British royal family.