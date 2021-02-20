It has only been 11 months since "Megxit" was announced, but the royal family did not wait for the completion of what was supposed to be a year-long review of a transition to life outside of "The Firm" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The official announcement was not expected until March, but Buckingham Palace on Friday has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially ended their roles as senior members of the British royal family. The statement also indicates that the discussions were made only between Prince Harry and his family, with Meghan Markle mostly staying out of the conversation.

The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family."

Read more Meghan and Harry 'keen not to embarrass' the Queen in Oprah interview; 'upset' about losing patronages

The next paragraph confirms that it was mostly just Prince Harry who spoke with his family about the completion of "Megxit."

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."

In conclusion, the statement said, "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

The 12-month review of Harry and Meghan's decision to step away as members of the royal family started n March 2020. The talks were moved up, with many believing that Harry wanted to get the conversation out of the way before their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey airs in March.

The interview is expected to ruffle some feathers within the family, with Meghan and Harry reportedly allowing Oprah to do a no-holds-barred interview which will include details about their decision to step away from their roles as royals. It remains to be seen how the interview will affect Harry and Meghan's relationship with the rest of the royals moving forward.