Royal biographer Robert Lacey said that conversations on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children will look took place before they even got married and not when she was pregnant with Archie.

He suggested that the Duchess of Sussex made assumptions when she told Oprah Winfrey in March that there were questions about how dark Archie's skin colour will be even before he was born. He contradicted her claim and said the conversations were not directed exactly at the couple's son.

"The skin colour conversation, as Harry described it, had actually taken place before the couple had even got engaged, at quite an early stage of their relationship - and it had been in general terms," Lacey pointed out in his book "Battle of Brothers," where he nitpicks revelations the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made in their Oprah interview.

The royal historian added that the question "had not been asked specifically about Archie, but about babies that Harry and Meghan might possibly produce."

"Nobody had had 'conversations' with Meghan about Archie while she was pregnant, nor asked her 'how dark his skin might be when he is born'. She made that up - though that is not to say that it did not matter," Lacey said as quoted by OK Magazine.

The biographer also pointed out that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had contradicting recollections of the said conversations. In their interview, the former "Suits" star told Winfrey that in those months she was pregnant with Archie, they had "in tandem the conversation of 'He won't be given security. He's not going to be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born."

The shocked talk show host then clarified if the conversation happened with the duchess to which she replied, "with Harry." When Winfrey later pressed for more details from Prince Harry, he shrugged and said the conversations happened "right at the beginning."

Those alleged talks about Archie's skin colour became the basis for the couple's claims of racism in the palace. Lacey said it allowed Meghan Markle to link "the question of her son's skin tone to the question of his royal status." But Prince William definitely said they are not a racist family.