Meghan Markle visited Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver on Tuesday, in her first public appearance since stepping back as a senior member of the British Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex visited the women's centre to "discuss issues affecting women in the community." In a photo shared by the centre's official Facebook page, the former "Suits" star looks happy as she smiles for a photo alongside the staff.

Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community. ðŸ’œ Downtown Eastside Women's Centre on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Fans of the Duchess of Sussex shared their excitement to see her in Vancouver looking happy and relaxed. They all pointed out that she is dressed casually and not as royalty, something that she and her husband Prince Harry have in common.

"You know what I love about this - is she's dressed like everyone else and not in 'duchess clothing' so to speak. She's so down to earth - as is Harry!" one fan commented. Another welcomed Markle in Canada and wrote, "I love that she's here, and that Harry is on his way. I am happy when anyone finds love, and over the moon that these two have found each other. Welcome to Canada , welcome to Vancouver Island."

According to CNN, the photo confirms that Meghan Markle is in Canada following news that she returned to the country to reunite with her son, Archie, whom she left with a nanny when she and Prince Harry returned to England. She stayed in Canada amid talks between the Duke of Sussex and his family about their future roles in the institution as part-time royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step back as senior royals and to become "financially independent." They also expressed their desire to split their time between the U.K and Canada once they become part-time royals. They vowed to continue to support Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the family.

They announced their decision on Instagram, which made headlines and garnered negative publicity. Yet, the Queen expressed her support for the couple following an emergency meeting with Prince Harry, his father and brother Prince Charles and Prince William, and the rest of the immediate family members. Meghan Markle did not make it to the meeting while she was in Canada. She was supposed to dial in via conference call, but it didn not push through for fear of having the call eavesdropped upon.