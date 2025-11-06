Meghan Markle is reportedly set to return to acting for the first time in eight years after stepping away from her career in television when she got engaged and married Prince Harry.

Details surrounding the project have remained closely guarded, but the Duchess of Sussex is said to be involved in a new Amazon MGM Studios film. Sources suggest that she will portray a version of herself in a story exploring the dynamics between celebrity and private life.

Meghan Markle to Play as Herself in New Film

According to The Telegraph, Meghan has joined the cast of Close Personal Friends, an ensemble film featuring Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding.

The story follows two couples, one well-known and one living outside the spotlight, examining how fame affects relationships and day-to-day life.

Production insiders described Markle's involvement as intentionally understated and meaningful, rather than a dramatic return to fictional character work like her role in Suits. One source revealed that the role allows her to re-enter acting 'on her own terms', without stepping fully back into her usual characters in Hollywood films.

The source explained that Markle has been approached with numerous acting offers since stepping away from the Royal Family, but this project aligned more naturally with her interests in storytelling and media work.

Sources say her new role is a chance for her to 'gently put her toe back in the water' rather than launch a high-profile comeback campaign.

Markle 'Sometimes' Missed Acting

In a podcast interview earlier this year, Markle reflected on her time working on Suits, where she played Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2017.

She shared that she did not have a chance to formally say goodbye to the cast and crew when she left the series due to the sudden shift in her public life.

She remarked that her recent cooking series, With Love, Meghan, reminded her how much she enjoyed creative collaboration on set. That experience, among other Netflix projects with Archewell Productions, was widely interpreted as a turning point leading to her participation in the upcoming film.

Prince Harry Supports Meghan's New Film

Prince Harry has reportedly been supportive of Markle's decision, encouraging her to pursue roles and projects that bring her fulfilment.

According to production sources, he has taken the stance that Markle's happiness and creative expression are more important than public commentary and scrutiny that they've been getting since their controversial royal exit.

The pair, living in a California mansion, is focusing more on philanthropy, independent media work, and raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Hours before the acting news surfaced, Prince Harry published a reflective 647-word personal essay on British identity. In the piece, he wrote that despite his family's current home in Montecito, Britain remains the country he served and still feels connected to. This follows up his recent remarks that he has no plans to apply for American citizenship.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented publicly on Markle's participation in the film. But industry watchers are closely watching how the Duchess's appearance will affect her re-entry in Hollywood.