Meghan Markle may be relaunching her lifestyle blog, "The Tig," that she had to close in order to become a working member of the British royal family.

The American former actress had started the blog in 2014 when she was playing the role of Rachel Zane in the legal drama "Suits." She named it after her favourite Tignanello wine, noting that the first sip of the drink was "an ah-ha moment at its finest." She said, "For me it became a 'Tig' moment – a moment of getting it."

The blog covered a variety of topics including Meghan's favourite recipes, candid holiday snaps, opinion articles, and eulogies to her parents. The "Suits" alum quit acting, the lifestyle blog, and closed all her social media accounts prior to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, making serving the public as a senior member of the royal family her full-time job. While shutting down the website in April 2017, months before she announced her engagement to the British royal, the-then actress had described it as a "passion project" that "evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity."

However, after stepping down as a senior royal in March 2020 and starting a new financially-independent career, the Duchess of Sussex may be considering relaunching her blogging career as well. According to a report in Mail Online, the 40-year-old has applied to reactivate "The Tig" trademark name, which could mean that she might one day restart the blog as well.

Publicly available records in the United States showed that a new application to trademark the name was filed by Los Angeles lawyer Marjorie Witter Norman in July last year. The application was filed under a Delaware-based holding company called Frim Fram Inc, which links back to Meghan's business manager Andrew Meyer.

An application to trademark the name was filed in 2019 too, but that would have expired in 2021. A representative of Meghan had said at the time that they are applying for the trademark to "prevent false branding" and to "avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her."