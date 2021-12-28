Meghan Markle is a royal genius according to research that based its findings on the academic background of each royal family member.

A new study conducted by Oxford Royale crowned the Duchess of Sussex the "most intelligent member of the British royal family." The study analysed the academic credentials of each member, including their high school results and the rankings of the colleges or universities they attended. It utilised the QS World University Rankings that rates colleges according to their academic reputation and faculty-to-student ratio.

Meghan Markle grabbed the number one spot as the most intelligent because she graduated from the elite Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, which ranks at 30 on the QS World University Rankings for 2021. She also holds a double degree in international relations and theatre from the prestigious college.

A representative for Oxford Royale said in a statement quoted by the New York Post, "Life as a royal isn't always an easy job and involves a lot of dealing with extensive scrutiny and life in the public spotlight, and Meghan Markle's academic strengths have equipped her perfectly for this role."

The spokesperson added, "While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have resigned from their roles as working royals, they have captured the interest and attention of the world, and Meghan's desire to use her platform to raise awareness over serious world issues reflects her intelligence, analytical mind, and educational pedigree."

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton came in second and Prince William on the third spot. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both attended the University of St. Andrews which ranks at number 91 on the QS World Rankings. Princess Eugenie came in fourth and her sister Princess Beatrice came in at number 10.

Peter Phillips and his sister Zara Tindall grabbed the fifth and sixth spot, respectively. Princess Anne is on the seventh and Camilla Parker Bowles landed on the ninth spot. Lady Kitty Spencer, who ranked eighth in the study, is the only royal family member with a master's degree from the European Business School in London. Meghan Markle's husband, Prince Harry, did not even make it to the top ten because he did not attend college.