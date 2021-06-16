After naming their daughter Lilibet after Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly planning to take another step towards healing their rift with members of the British royal family.

Recent reports claimed that Prince Harry might not be able to attend the unveiling of his mother Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace in the United Kingdom on July 1, as he wouldn't want to leave his newborn daughter behind in the United States. However, a source has now claimed to Radar that not only Harry, but his wife Meghan is also considering a break from her maternity leave so that she could attend the event.

"Meghan knows how hard it was (for Harry) to attend his grandfather's funeral alone and doesn't want that to happen again. Harry was given the cold shoulder by most of his relatives, with several refusing to talk to him or even make eye contact," the source told the outlet.

"Since the funeral things have got worse, not better, so you can only imagine how he will be treated at the big event on July 1st," the insider added.

If the couple travel to the UK, they would leave their newborn daughter behind in the US in the care of Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. The duo had done the same with their first child Archie when they took a trip to London last year to complete a final round of royal engagements. However, Archie is now two years old and might accompany his parents this time to meet his paternal family.

Nonetheless, the Sussexes reportedly feel that they will still be overshadowed by Harry's elder brother Prince William and his family at the event. The insider claimed: "Meghan and Harry know the event is going to be dominated by Prince William, Kate and their children. The Cambridges call Kensington Palace home and have been working feverishly to make the entire event flawless."

"The day will not just be about honoring Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday, but also an opportunity for William to take ownership of his mother's legacy," the source explained, adding that achieving the same will be "more difficult" for the Duke of Cambridge if either Meghan and Harry attend.

Meanwhile, palace insiders said that Meghan accompanying Harry might be just the thing they need, as nothing would please the Queen more than seeing both of Diana's boys and their wives standing together putting on a united front.