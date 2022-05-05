Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be looking at doing another Oprah Winfrey interview so they can counteract the contents of royal biographer Tina Brown's new book.

In her book called "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil," the biographer called the couple "addicted to drama." She also accused them of banking on their royal title after Megxit and claimed that the Duchess of Sussex "disliked England."

Brown's claims have reportedly affected Meghan Markle. A source said to be close to the couple said that the "recent claims have really gotten under Meghan's skin." So much so that "she's told her team that something needs to be done."

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle might take controversial route after 'Pearl' cancellation

"She's so sick of the negative headlines and she's desperate to come out fighting with some major damage control. Meghan feels as though doing another chat with Oprah is the best way to change the narrative and counter all the other negative claims she's read about herself recently," the insider told Heatworld. The source added that the 40-year-old has "been in contact with Oprah's people already."

In her book, Brown claimed that the Duchess of Sussex took Prince Harry out of his "unhappy" royal life and made it possible for them to be financially independent through her connections in the entertainment business. She said that Prince Harry seemed to have been "completely and utterly taken over by Meghan and his whole personality has changed."

The insider claimed that the former "Suits" actress is "seriously annoyed about Tina's book" and that she "can't just ignore this and write her off like she would do with her usual critics." It reportedly "feels as though they're taking more of a public bashing than ever right now."

However, the source claimed that Prince Harry is against him and Meghan Markle doing another Oprah interview because the "first one caused his family so much pain and anguish." He has reportedly suggested that "they should just lay low for a bit." But his wife is "adamant that they shouldn't be silenced, and is already compiling a whole list of things she wants to get off her chest."