A palace source claimed that Meghan Markle did the right thing when she helped Prince Harry's decision to leave his royal life behind because he was miserable in it.

In her book "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil," royal biographer Tina Brown cited a former palace staff who said that the Duchess of Sussex did "the best thing" when he pulled the Duke of Sussex out of his unhappy situation.

The source said as quoted by Newsweek, "I thought one of the best things that Meghan could do for Harry was to take him out of royal life because he was just so unhappy for so long. He needed a wife to come in and say, 'actually the best thing for you is that I take you out of this.'"

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quitting UK 'very sad for everybody' says biographer

It is understood that Prince Harry's family, including Queen Elizabeth II, already anticipated the couple's exit. Their intention to leave was reportedly already "clear as early as the autumn of 2018" and the "family saw the split coming only months later, in the summer of 2019."

The same source said that the "Queen found herself genuinely conflicted." But the royals "all could see how unhappy Harry and Meghan were." It is believed that "everyone was supportive of them leaving" but the family wanted their exit "done in an orderly way" and "they also wanted it done in a way that set the right precedent."

The insider explained, "William's got three kids. The precedent they set for this generation would affect his children. He's very mindful of that. So they wanted it done properly."

Brown even compared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal life to that of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan. She called it "a necessary end executed with maximum chaos." She said that it made everyone sad, not just the royal family, but also the British public because they loved the duke and have grown to adore the duchess. The author claimed that the 37-year-old had long wanted out of his royal life and he made that decision to leave, though his wife helped accelerate the process.