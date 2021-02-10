Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently joined a virtual poetry class to surprise some young poets, but ended up with a sweet gift themselves.

Last Saturday, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex attended a Zoom class with "Get Lit," an organisation that promotes literacy and empowers young people through poetry. The organisation shared a snap of the duo joining the call on its social media accounts, with the caption: "Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry!"

Get Lit's founder Diane Luby Lane later revealed to the Huffington Post that the couple even updated their "dinner playlist" during the class.

Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall 'very happy' to get COVID -19 vaccine Read more

"They took music suggestions from the Poets and said it would be their dinner playlist. They both listened so deeply to every word of the 3 poems that they heard," she told the outlet.

Lane dubbed the couple's surprise appearance as "honestly the most shocking and thrilling moment of our lives," telling the outlet: "Our Poets' mouths hit the floor. After they left, one of the poets started crying and said 'I need someone to explain what just happened right now.'"

Mason Granger, the teacher of the class and manager of public outreach for the organisation, shared in an Instagram comment that a song by Joni Mitchell also made it to the British royals' new playlist. He also spoke about why the couple decided to join the class and what he most liked about it.

"My favorite part of it all was Meghan echoing so many sentiments we've talked about in class, about this particular moment in time/history to be a young person and the ripple effect of a single voice. The root of them deciding to come is because at some point in their lives, they were moved by a poem," he wrote alongside a screenshot from the class which showed some of the students in shock after seeing the royals.

" It was pretty surreal. My kids shared poems, they asked questions, the kids answered and asked questions back, they responded authentically (they actually read and learned the kids bios I'd sent earlier)," he added.