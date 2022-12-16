Thursday's episodes of "Harry & Meghan" on Netflix saw the couple recall their first few days as a married couple including living in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. They talked about how "small" the house was and their criticism did not go down well with royal followers.

The couple did not have very kind things to say about their former home in Episode 4 of the docuseries. The Duke of Sussex says: "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage on palace grounds."

The Duchess of Sussex chimes in, "Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name. But Nottingham Cottage was small" to which the duke responds, "The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small."

Meghan Markle remembers Prince Harry kept hitting his head "because he's so tall." She says, "It was a chapter in our lives where I don't think anyone could believe what it was actually like behind-the-scenes."

Prince Harry then reveals that Oprah Winfrey visited them and was surprised to see their accommodation. He said she commented, "No one would ever believe it."

The couple eventually moved to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor after Queen Elizabeth II offered the place to them. However, their criticism of Nottingham Cottage did not please royal followers who took to social media to blast the couple.

One user pointed out that Prince William and Kate Middleton previously lived in the cottage with their son George. The netizen wrote, "Harry and Meghan complaining about Nottingham Cottage, its roof is small! It was a complaint of racism and jealous of them! The fact that it's the same house where Prince William & Princess Catherine lived with their baby, George."

Harry and Meghan complaining about living in Nottingham Cottage, rent free while some people can’t even afford a roof over their heads is the most absurd pile of garbage I have ever heard from two adults, one in their 40’s and one nearing his 40’s



Another tweeted, "I am sure some homeless people will be eternally grateful to be housed in Nottingham Cottage for the winter. Think it was too small because two people with no kids couldn't live there while alternative accommodation was being prepared. All boils down to they are jealous."

The remaining three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" arrived on Thursday, Dec. 15. All six episodes are now available to stream on Netflix.