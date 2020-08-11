The royal family is making some major changes to its websites as a result of the Sussexes' exit and Prince Andrew's decision to step back from royal duties. The website no longer hosts social media tabs for the trio's accounts.

The changes were first reported by Gert's Royals twitter account. Months after they stepped down from being full-time performing royals, their social media accounts were removed from the website. "Months following their decisions to step down as Working Royals, SussexRoyal & @TheDukeOfYork Social Media accounts have been removed from the Royal Website's Social Media Tabs," reports Gert's Royal page.

On November 20, last year, the Duke of York announced that he is suspending his royal duties for the foreseeable future following the big reveal about his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In May 2020, it was announced that Prince Andrew will resign from public duties permanently.

As for Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they announced their exit from the royal family in January. Following this, the couple chose to pursue a more financially independent path and live in North America. They officially stepped back from their role as senior royals on March 31.

Hello magazine notes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Sussex Royal Instagram remains open months after their exit. As a part of their agreement, the couple had to give up on their label Sussex Royal and closed down their social media account which garnered nearly 11 million followers. This happened because of the rules surrounding the word "Royal." No new posts were shared since March 30 after their farewell message.

"Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration, and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!," Harry and Meghan wrote in their signing off message.

Meanwhile, Sussexes charity with the same name is also in the process of being dissolved. As for Prince Andrew's official twitter page, it remains unused too, since he gave up public duties. His last post was a statement announcing his decision of stepping back from royal duties and expressing his regret over his association with Epstein.