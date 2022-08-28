Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to do another tell-all that centres on the reasons that pushed them to quit the royal life two years ago, a new report claimed.

Sources told Heat UK that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to tell their version of the truth even if they get criticised afterwards. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly very eager to tell their side of the story to end all speculations hounding their infamous "Megxit."

An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet, "Meghan and Harry have been discussing the idea of doing a one-off where they lay bare exactly what happened with their royal exit in a bid to stop all the family drama. They're already doing their show for Netflix, which is more about building their philanthropic brand, but they want to put out something else that will tell their side of the story once and for all."

However, some advisors told Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that their idea of having another tell-all would not be beneficial for them, especially since they continue to get condemnations from the public following their royal exit in January 2020.

The unidentified tipster added, "Even some of their closest advisors think it's a bad idea, and instead of healing any rifts, they fear it could blow the palace apart, and there would be serious repercussions for all involved. For now, their team is begging the duo to stick with the Netflix deal and podcast, and stay out of trouble."

To recall, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had everyone talking after their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where they cited the lack of support from the royal family and the racism going on behind the palace doors as the primary reasons behind their shocking decision. It was the first time that the Sussex couple had spoken publicly since "stepping back" from their royal roles two years ago.

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to comment on the claims that they are already thinking of another tell-all to all the issues that continue to plague "Megxit." So, avid followers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.