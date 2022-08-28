Queen Elizabeth made some last-minute changes to her will to make sure Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte would get the bulk of her jewellery collection worth $110 million, a new report claimed.

Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition, that Queen Elizabeth has been rethinking her plans amid her health issues. The monarch has been rarely seen in public lately, but she joined Princess Anne in opening a new building at Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, England.

At the time, Queen Elizabeth donned a blue floral frock and sported her signature necklace of pearls and a large, bejewelled brooch that belonged to her personally and not to the Crown. It is said to be an important distinction, especially for her heirs.

The jewels belonging to the Royal Collection, part of the regalia used in state ceremonies, will automatically pass to Prince Charles during his reign as King. However, the personal pieces of Queen Elizabeth, which are more than 300 items – are hers to give as she chooses.

An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet, "She's been focusing on her beloved pieces and who deserves what. The whispers are that she's made some last-minute changes to her will that'll be a shocking surprise for her heirs."

Insiders believe that Kate Middleton will be the big winner. Queen Elizabeth is rumoured to hand over some of her baubles to Princess Anne and Prince Andrew's daughters – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The unnamed informant claimed, "[Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte] are likely to get the bulk of the collection. Kate is clearly the family favourite."

Camilla Parker-Bowles, who will wear the crown before Kate Middleton, has reportedly never been close with Queen Elizabeth and should not expect more than a token. A tattler said, "She'd never say it, of course, but it's one of the reasons Camilla resents Kate."

Star Magazine noted that Prince Charles' second wife could take some comfort that it's the other duchess, Meghan Markle, and her daughter, Lilibet, who could really end up getting the royal shaft.

An unnamed source said, "There's very good chance Queen won't leave either of them any jewels of value." However, given Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to move to the U.S., "it's not surprising, since they're not working members of the royal family anymore. But, it would be a real slap in the face.

Queen Elizabeth has yet to report to the claims that she is taking account of her heirs, with more than $110 million worth of jewellery in her private collection. So, avid supporters of the British monarch should take all these unverified reports with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.