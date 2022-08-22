Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be planning to hold a second wedding in the U.S.A. without the restrictions of royal traditions. A royal commentator claimed that they might even invite cameras for the ceremony.

Rumours have it that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to renew their vows four years after they first tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor. It will reportedly be an intimate moment with close friends and a few family members around. It is said that only Doria Ragland will be there for Meghan, as she is not on speaking terms with her father, Thomas Markle Sr., and her stepsiblings Samantha and Thomas Jr.

Discussing the speculations, Charlotte Griffiths, The Mail on Sunday's editor at large, called the plan outlandish. Speaking on the MailPlus' Palace Confidential she said, "It sounds so unrealistic, but the truth is stranger than fiction when it comes to these two."

She explained that renewing their vows is "quite an American thing to do" and that they might even invite cameras to film them. Griffiths suspected that perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had "a lot of resentment" during their Royal Wedding, what with the drama surrounding the Duchess of Sussex's father and her alleged disagreement with Kate Middleton.

"There were all these dramas going on backstage. Plus, they need some interesting Netflix content because actually, footage of them at the WellChild Awards is all very well. But they've got to have that Kardashian thing, like a set piece," she explained.

Griffiths admitted that she would "actually tune in to their Netflix documentary if they renewed their vows." She thinks that it would have a lot of ratings.

A source claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already "looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite." They are reportedly looking to hold the ceremony somewhere rural and that there will be "roles" for their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. It is said that the couple will also write their own vows.