Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement about their plan to reduce carbon emissions was met with raised eyebrows especially from those who questioned their travels using private jets.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they plan to combat climate change by actively making choices "to offset and balance carbon footprint." Especially now, with the tools provided by their partner organisations they know they can all do better. The couple plan to execute their goal starting 2022 and vowed to achieve "net zero" in their lives by 2030.

But royal watchers raised doubts if they can actually commit to their mission, especially given their penchant for traveling using private jets. They have reportedly taken 21 flights in the last two years, including their recent public engagement in New York. Their announcement was only met with criticism from netizens who called them hypocritical and worse, "idiots."

Read more After private jet New York trip, Harry & Meghan vow Archewell will 'reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030'

One wrote on Twitter, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pledge to go Net zero by 2030...What a couple of idiots! Net Zero means - Wealthy Folks can off-set their carbon footprint by donating to one of their Friend's Charities! Do they really think we are Idiots Too?"

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pledge to go zero carbon emissions by 2030 & how exactly are they going to achieve that it is literally impossible to get to being completely zero carbon emissions," another tweeted.

Me either. — Joey Bag 'a Donuts (@Eph2_89) November 2, 2021

One more user wrote, "Clown Prince Harry and Moron Markle pledge Archewell will 'reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030' in online statement shared hours after the Queen failed to mention them in her COP26 address. This is so hilariously stupid & embarrassing. What dipsh1ts."

Another even suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should settle the family rift first by going back to the U.K. The royal watcher warned that Queen Elizabeth II is not getting any younger and she should meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet before it is too late.

"Vow to Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions. HOW ABOUT TAKING YOUR BABY GIRL OVER TO MEET THE QUEEN, HER GREAT GRANDMOTHER, THE PERSON YOU NAME HER AFTER. THE QUEEN IS 95 YEARS OLD, GET IT DONE ASAP!," the user wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to respond to the criticism on their goal to reach "net zero" by 2030. It is said that their recent partnership with sustainable investment platform Ethic and the duke's nonprofit organisation Travalyst will help them carry out their goal.