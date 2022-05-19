Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly allowed Netflix cameras into their Montecito mansion for a docuseries that will air later this year.

Sources claimed that the project is part of the couple's multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant. It would be the second documentary after "Heart of Invictus" under Archewell Productions.

It is said to be an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess-style" series that will give viewers a peek into the couple's home life. It is unclear if their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, are in it. Filming has reportedly been going on for a few months now and producers plan to release the docuseries later this year, in time with the release of Prince Harry's memoir.

A source with knowledge of the project told Page Six that "the timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air." It is unclear what the said docuseries will include and if the couple allowed Archie and Lilibet to be in it given how protective they are of their children's privacy.

Read more Meghan put her title before veteran husband Harry at New York Veterans Day gala

However, it is no longer surprising to hear about cameras tailing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they moved to California in 2020. They had Netflix cameras film their first public engagement together when they visited New York and New Jersey in September 2021.

Photos from the Daily Mail showed a team of two women and one man geared up with camera equipment hidden under coats and bags to capture the couple's every move. It is said that they also joined them in an Airstream van on the way to a veterans' gala.

They also had a crew tag along during their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, which was understandable as the games is the focus of the duke's "Heart of Invictus" documentary. But there were concerns that the couple also filmed their visit to Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor Castle. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had tea with the monarch and also met up briefly with Prince Charles and Camilla. As for the docuseries, a Hollywood insider claimed that it is Netflix "getting its pound of flesh" from the Sussexes, who have yet to release real content for the streamer.