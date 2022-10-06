Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been getting into each other's nerves ever since they returned to the United States after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, a new report claimed.

Sources told Closer UK, in its latest edition, that Meghan and Prince Harry have been dealing with some tension since they returned to Montecito from their most recent trip to the U.K. The brother of Prince William allegedly could not help but miss his family that he, according to the publication, expressed his desire to be reinstated as one of the senior royal family members and return to his royal duties.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "Since returning to California, there's been deepened tension between Meghan and Harry, who understandably found the trip incredibly tough – not just from the shock and mourning of the queen's passing, but from the continued family drama going on behind the scenes."

It added that Prince Harry realized all the wrongs he had committed after reuniting with the royal family during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The unidentified informant furthered, "Harry's starting to realize the magnitude of his actions over the last two-and-a-half years and the toll it's taken on his family. While every decision they've made has been joint, he's starting to harbour regret, and he's back in a very dark place again, which is creating rows between him and Meghan, who is struggling with his emotional state."

Also, Prince Harry reportedly felt nostalgic over the past after spending some time with Kate Middleton, especially since they used to be very close to each other.

The tattler claimed, "Not having that closeness and bond with her any longer has hit Harry hard and being together again in the UK brought all that sadness and hurt to the surface and was very poignant."

Meghan Markle, for her part, is said to be just so focused on doing whatever would be good for her image. The former "Suits" actress, as per the report, could not care less about how Prince Harry felt and made it clear that her husband could no longer reunite with his family in the U.K.

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to comment on the claims that they have been fighting since they went back to the U.S. from the U.K. So, avid followers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.