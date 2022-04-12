Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rarely seen in public particularly in star-studded events since they left their royal duties behind in 2020. It is said that they have even restrained their social life in their desire to lead a private life in the U.S.A.

The couple did not grace the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York and the recent Oscars despite speculations that they were invited to present an award. They have reportedly ducked invites to major award shows as well.

They were also not at the star-studded wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz over the weekend, although several of their acquaintances were there. Serena Williams, known to be one of the Duchess of Sussex's closest friends, was there with her sister Venus.

Other celebrities attended the event in Florida including Eva Longoria, singer Marc Anthony, chef Gordon Ramsay, and more. Even the president of the couple's Archewell Foundation, Mandana Dayani, was there to witness the "most beautiful night."

It is said that Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited but they had declined the invite over security concerns. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were shunned despite the fact that both couples invited David and Victoria Beckham to their respective royal weddings in 2011 and 2018.

Writing for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have opted out of these high-profile events because they have cut down their social life. She claimed they have become reclusive since Megxit.

"Harry and Meghan seem to be working their way towards Greta Garbo-worthy levels of inclusiveness. Whether by choice or not, what is marked is that the big names who existed in the Sussexes' orbit pre-Megxit are nowhere to be seen now," she wrote.

The Sussexes have not been seen rubbing shoulders with A-list celebrities especially those present during their wedding. They have only been photographed on rare occasions while out dining with David Foster and Katharine McPhee, and recently with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Elser claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been described by those in their Montecito neighbourhood as living a "cloistered existence." The sightings are rare with the duke mostly seen driving his Range Rover and walking the dogs at the beach without his wife.