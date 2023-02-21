Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned against pulling any stunt that could distract from King Charles III's coronation amid claims that they might host a party when they return to the U.K.

The coronation coincidentally falls on the fourth birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie. It is still unclear if the couple will attend the event but they have allegedly already been warned not to cause any trouble for His Majesty if they do decide to attend.

"The Today Show" royal correspondent Natalie Oliveri said the couple is "being encouraged to not pull any stunts during the coronation and really stick to the plan."

She believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have limited participation at King Charles III's coronation. They will be very low-key like what happened during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June 2022.

"I think their appearance at the Coronation will be very similar to that of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year. We might see them at one or two events but largely they will be kept in the shadows because they don't want to take away from the historical event," Oliveri said.

However, she also pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "might host a little party" for Archie at Frogmore Cottage as they did with Lilibet. They celebrated their daughter's first birthday on June 4 with a picnic. The couple kept the gathering private and only allowed their photographer friend Misan Harriman to share a photo of Lilibet on his Twitter long after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations were over as to not take the attention away from Queen Elizabeth II.

However, the royal reporter claimed that the Sussexes are "in a predicament" about attending King Charles III's coronation. Writing for 9Honey, she cited concerns over being booed by members of the public just like what happened when they attended the Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

Oliveri said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a good excuse not to be there at King Charles III's coronation. They can "opt out" because it is Archie's birthday. If they do decide to attend then "they may choose to have a party" for their son "across the weekend."