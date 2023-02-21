Prince Harry would want to attend King Charles III's coronation because he cannot afford to lose his connection to the royal family, according to a royal expert.

Expert Kinsey Schofield believes that the Duke of Sussex will not miss his father's coronation on May 6. It is going to be a monumental event and being there will reportedly be good for his reputation.

"I think Prince Harry will attend the coronation because he knows his connection to the Royal Family is the only reason some people answer his telephone calls and emails," she told the Daily Star.

But she does not think that King Charles III will welcome Prince Harry with open arms and roll out the red carpet for him. She said the monarch might even have his son sit in the back during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey saying, "Harry should be welcome to attend and sit in the back if that is what King Charles wants."

Schofield, host and founder of the "ToDiFor Daily" podcast, referenced a similar incident during the Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving in June last year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated at opposite ends from Prince William and Kate Middleton. They were seated among the non-working royal family members and footage from the ceremony showed they had to squeeze past Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank just to get to their seats.

She said, "Harry and Meghan were visibly surprised to discover their seating arrangements during the Jubilee. At one point they were seated on the opposite aisle of senior working members of the Royal Family and you saw Harry hesitate to take his seat next to the York girls."

As for King Charles III's coronation, Schofield believes that Buckingham Palace "is planning to keep Harry separated from Prince William" for the duration of the ceremony. She also believes that the Prince of Wales will have a "prominent role" at the event. As for his brother, Schofield claimed, "If Harry is looking for something similar... he likely lost that opportunity when he criticised his brother so publicly in his book."

Buckingham Palace has yet to announce if King Charles III has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation. The Sussexes have also yet to confirm their presence at the ceremony.