Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking into a move stateside after plans to find a place to stay in South Africa went south.

A source claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to set up their second home in the U.S. after they failed to find a possible residence in South Africa. Their reported break from royal duties for a year in California is said to be a test for their potential permanent relocation.

This possible move to the United States has concerned staff working for senior royals like Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II. They fear that it might lead to a permanent exit from the family.

"There's an acceptance that things haven't worked out with the Sussexes full-time in Windsor so they could have a second base in America," the source told The Sun.

The claims come after a source close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that the couple will be taking a break from royal duties once the have completed their daily commitments. They will be taking a much-needed family break towards the end of the year.

The source added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to split their time between the U.K. and the U.S. "Any further interference on their plans is pure speculation."

However, the couple has since voiced out their interest to find a second home base in their interview for the ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." In it, The Invictus Games founder thought about moving his family to South Africa and mentioned the beauty of Cape Town. He said that "Cape Town would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves."

But then, he pointed out the fact that it would be useful for him to move around because of his work. However, he told interviewer Tom Bradby that most of his work will focus on Africa.

A representative for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has yet to comment on reports about the couple's reported relocation to the United States. The Duchess of Sussex lived in Los Angeles while she was working as an actress.