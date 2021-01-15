A recent gesture by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have won Kate Middleton's heart, insiders have claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly surprised their sister-in-law Kate Middleton with "thoughtful" gifts and a card on the occasion of her 39th birthday earlier this month. The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have been taken aback as she was really not expecting any gift from Harry and Meghan, who moved to California last year after quitting as senior members of the royal family.

An insider told Us Weekly about the Duchess' reaction: "It was a nice surprise. Kate wasn't expecting anything from the couple."

Kate had a "low-key" birthday celebration with her husband Prince William, and children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, as a large gathering isn't allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 39-year-old also spoke with Queen Elizabeth II and her parents Carole and Michael Middleton on her special day.

Later on, the Duke of Cambridge showered her with presents, including diamond and sapphire earrings "which she loves."

While Harry and Meghan have missed several royal celebrations after moving to the US, they are expected to be back for the queen's 95th birthday celebration in April and Prince Philip's 100th birthday celebration in June.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Princes William and Harry are also "reconnecting" after their fallout last year. Harry had himself also publicly admitted in 2019 that he and his elder brother were on "different paths."

"William and Harry's fallout was very real, very ugly and incredibly intense. They'd reached an impasse, there was so much mud under the bridge and a lot of people felt their feud was beyond repair," the source said.

The insider added that the royal siblings are now taking steps toward reconciliation, which has led to a lot of joy among the family members including their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The source revealed that the brothers are even considering spending time together when the travel restrictions are eased, noting that it will probably be Harry making a trip to the UK. "But at some point in 2021, the Cambridges will travel to Santa Barbara and see the Sussexes on their new home turf," the source said.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl also told Entertainment Tonight that William and Harry reconnected remotely in recent months. She said: "There were phone and video calls over the Christmas and New Year holiday and the Sussexes sent presents to the Cambridges and vice versa. It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually."