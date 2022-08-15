Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to return to the United Kingdom in September, just a few months after they visited in June for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the visit will see the couple supporting "several charities close to their hearts." They will reportedly first travel to Manchester for the "One Young World Summit" on Sept. 5. The event will bring together young leaders from over 190 countries.

Meghan Markle is believed to be a counsellor for the organisation, along with Sir Richard Branson, chef Jamie Oliver, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.

Afterwards, the couple will head to Germany for the "Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023: One Year to Go" event. The last item on the agenda for their U.K. visit is the WellChild Awards, for which Prince Harry is Patron, on September 8.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly received security threats during Jubilee visit

The spokesperson said in a statement published by The Sun, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

Their scheduled return to the U.K. in September comes just months after they joined the British royals in celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne in early June. They marked their first public appearance together in the country, since they left their royal duties in 2020, when they joined the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3.

They previously dropped by the U.K. in April ahead of their trip to The Hague for the Invictus Games. It is said they met up with Queen Elizabeth II briefly at Windsor Castle and also had a 15-minute "clear the air" talk with Prince Charles and Camilla.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's planned visit to the U.K. in September comes amid his legal battle for police protection. The 37-year-old wants to be able to use his own money to pay for his and his family's UK-based security during visits to his home country. But the Home Office is against the idea and he has taken the case to the Judicial Court and has also listed the Metropolitan Police as a defendant. A hearing has yet to take place.