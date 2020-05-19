Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will complete two years of marriage, this Tuesday. The Duchess of Sussex's close friend Jessica Mulroney, a fashion stylist, has decided to make it memorable with some big plans.

According to Hello, Jessica Mulroney will be releasing a new bridal collection to mark the occasion of celebrating the royal wedding anniversary. The Canadian stylist has joined hands with loungewear label Smash + Tess for a new limited-edition assortment featuring rompers and onesies for the newlyweds. The collection will include something for both, the bride and groom. Smash + Tess is a North American brand for loungewear.

"I wanted to create an inclusive bridal collection with Smash + Tess. It doesn't matter who proposed or to whom – a proposal should always be celebrated," Mulroney said. "These rompers are made for all shapes, sizes, genders, and specially made for all the LOVE. Wear them in comfort and wear them knowing love always finds a way."

The collection features jersey onesies and dungaree style rompers with fun taglines such as "I do Crew", "Bride", "I asked..." and "I said yes!" at a price range of £106 to £114.

It is said that Meghan and Mulroney's friendship is quite old. The mother-of-three was significantly involved in the royal wedding that took place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in 2018. She stood side by side to the Duchess of Cambridge to direct the young bridal party that includes Kate Middleton and Prince William's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Mulroney's kids Brian, John, and Ivy.

According to Tatler, Meghan and Mulroney have been friends since the Duchess of Sussex moved to Toronto to film her most memorable television stint in the American legal drama "Suits." It is said that the fashion stylist not only helped her friend choose her wardrobe for the show but also in real life subsequently. Apart from that, the designer played an important role in the Sussexes wedding and was present at Meghan's final dress fitting.