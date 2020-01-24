Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Canada to start a new life after breaking up from the royal family. As per the latest update, the royal couple might be planning their own film and television production company to make a "financially independent" life as they desired in their first announcement about "stepping back" from royal duties as senior royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's abdication deal states that they will not be receiving any public funds and must pay back the taxpayers. In light of this, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must plan to make a living on their own.

Citing sources, Daily Mail is reporting that the Sussexes plan to do voiceovers and produce documentaries. These production materials will reportedly be based on what is described as "worthy" issues such as mental health and climate change.

Meghan and Harry are no stranger to these subjects as they have previously been working towards these social causes with the help of their patronages. However, their new roles will be far more different.

Royal followers of Harry and fans of former "Suits" star are assured that it won't be long before they see her back on television. As per the report, offers are already rolling in for the royal parents.

It is said a senior Netflix executive has expressed his interest in working with the Sussexes.

"Who wouldn't be interested? Yes, sure," Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos said at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Meghan already has a voiceover project with Disney up her sleeve. It is said to be a charitable project for an organisation working for elephant charity.

As they begin their transition period from a full-time royal to financially independent royals, they have been agreed to be funded by Prince Charles and they will be marketing themselves under their Sussex Royal brand. This happens despite the agreement stating that they must not use their HRH titles.

Meanwhile, it is said that the Duke is already collaborating with Apple TV for a series on mental health with talk show queen Oprah Winfrey.

"The sorts of deals they will do will be more along the lines of the documentary series the duke is executive producing on mental health for Apple TV. It's a new model, admittedly, but they are determined to prove to the family that this can work," the source sheds light on what kind of work the Sussexes will be doing after their royal exit.

"Given the duchess's work [as an actress] before she married and the duke's interests, it is likely that this is the route they want to go down," the insiders added.