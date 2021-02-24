Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie supported each other throughout their pregnancies, contrary to reports that the latter felt upstaged when Prince Harry and Meghan revealed their pregnancy news soon after she gave birth to her first child.

Princess Eugenie, who welcomed son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank with husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9, even moved to Harry and Meghan's UK residence Frogmore Cottage in the middle of her pregnancy and the family has been living there since then. When reports emerged that the Sussexes have officially left the castle on the Windsor estate, a source denied it and said the couple is "delighted" to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family.

Now a family friend tells People magazine that Meghan in fact shares a "very close" relationship with Eugenie. "They would have known about each other's due dates," the insider said.

"These times tend to bring families together. What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs. They are very close. And they are all deciding to go their own route," the source added.

The revelation is completely contradictory to the previous reports about the relations between the two royals. It was earlier said that Meghan and Harry upstaged Eugenie while announcing their first pregnancy as well, as they told it to the family on Eugenie and Jack's wedding day in October 2018.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in their book "Finding Freedom" about the alleged incident: "It did not go down particularly well with Eugenie, who, a source said, told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news."

The book also noted that the Princess of York shares a close relationship with Meghan's husband Harry. The authors wrote: "Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry. They were also the closest of friends. Out of all the Queen's grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections. Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun. The two had many nights out together in London."

"Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life. Not only did he trust her implicitly, but friends say that she gives great advice and has always been 'beyond wise' for her years," the book further read.

There is another thing common between the Sussexes and Princess Eugenie. The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is also a financially-independent member of the royal family, along with her sister Beatrice.

However, Eugenie and Beatrice are allowed to use their Her Royal Highness titles and do charity work on behalf of the royal family, unlike Harry and Meghan who quit as senior royals last year, which was said to be another reason behind their alleged feud.

The Sussexes had apparently mentioned the partiality as well in their statement explaining their transition into non-working royals, as they wrote: "While there is precedent for other titled members of the royal family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place."