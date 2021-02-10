Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank became parents for the first time on Tuesday, February 9, after welcoming their baby boy into the world.

Buckingham Palace, the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, announced the arrival of the royal tot through its social media accounts. Sharing a picture of the happy parents from their wedding day, the palace wrote: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

The announcement further informed the public that the infant's maternal grandparents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and his maternal great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, have received the good news and are "delighted." It also stated that both the mother and the child are doing well.

Eugenie also gave a glimpse of her baby boy in a post on her Instagram account. The 30-year-old shared a picture of herself and her husband holding the hands of the little one, captioning it with three blue heart emojis.

The newborn is the first grandchild for Andrew and Sarah, the Duke and the Duchess of York. He is the ninth great-grandchild and the fourth great-grandson for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The monarch already has five great-granddaughters- Savannah Phillips, 10, Isla Phillips, 8, Mia Tindall, 7, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, 5, and Lena Tindall, 2, and three great-grandsons- Prince George of Cambridge, 7, Prince Louis of Cambridge, 2, and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 1.

Savannah and Isla are daughters of Peter Philips, son of Princess Anne, the only daughter of the Queen. He shares them with ex-wife Autumn Philips. Mia and Lena are daughters of Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne. She shares them with her husband Mike Tindall. Peter and Zara are also the Queen's eldest grandson and granddaughter.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are the kids of future monarch couple Prince William and Kate Middleton, and also grandchildren to the heir apparent Prince Charles. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is the only child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The new addition to the royal family will be eleventh in line to the British throne, replacing his great-uncle Prince Edward, the youngest child of the Queen. He will not hold any official title and won't be referred to as His Royal Highness like his mother Princess Eugenie, because these titles are passed down the male line and Jack Brooksbank does not have a title.

William and Kate's children are the only great-grandchildren of the Queen who hold royal titles. Harry and Meghan's son Archie was also entitled to a royal title, but the couple who resigned as senior royals last year refused the honour.