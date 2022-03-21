Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave a new insight into their relationship during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March last year.

Body language expert Judi James analysed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's behaviour and gestures during the sit-down interview. She said one particular hand gesture from the former "Suits" star caught her attention because it proved that the "tide has changed" in their relationship. The subtle gesture showed that his role as her guide and protector is now over.

In the interview, Meghan Markle appeared confident whereas Prince Harry looked awkward as though he needed his wife's support to let him speak. James told the Mirror, "I think when Meghan came to the UK, Harry very much saw himself in the role of overly protective husband that knew that all hell was going to break loose in terms of press and public interest, and was desperate to protect her - albeit that she presented herself as a very confident woman."

"But I think the tide has completely changed looking at the Oprah Winfrey clip. Now, she seems to have taken a much more vulnerable Harry back to the US with her and she seems to be more in the role of rescuer and protector with him," she explained as she pointed out the hand gesture which showed Prince Harry's hand on the chair while Meghan Markle has hers placed on top of his.

James called it "almost maternal looking" as though she is reassuring her husband and letting "him feed off her confidence." She noted that it must be because the 40-year old is used to being in front of the camera, being that she was a former actress and she is also friends with Winfrey.

However, to the Duke of Sussex, it was "a whole new world that he's being judged by and being asked to perform." James claimed that it sounded as though "he's going to rip his soul out in front of the camera and tell us about everything." He even got his hand between his legs "called the fig leave pose, it is a very self-protective gesture."

Meanwhile, unlike Prince Harry, Meghan Markle "is just sitting there looking very demure, very regal...very elegant." James said the duchess during the Oprah interview "got that super self-controlled, confident image going on."