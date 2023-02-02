Prince Harry has reportedly gone off the deep end based on the claims he made in his memoir "Spare" and his subsequent promotional interviews.

In his book, the Duke of Sussex said he was born out of a need to help his older brother Prince William. He labelled himself as "the shadow, the support, the Plan B" and believes he was "brought into the world in case something happened to Willy" citing medical problems including a kidney or bone marrow transplant or a blood transfusion.

Connecticut-based psychologist Dr. Holly Schiff, PsyD said that the 38-year-old's claims border on delusional. She told the National Enquirer, "Clinically, I would say I have concern for him not being in his right mind. It is absolutely possible he is delusional and spouting lies."

She referenced a passage in "Spare" in which Prince Harry shared his initial belief that Princess Diana was just in hiding and would "walk in the door" one day to surprise him. She called this a defence mechanism on the royal's part and explained, "Your brain wants to keep you safe and while this primal defence mechanism is smart, it can have trauma sufferers creating narratives that are safer and easier for them to digest."

Dr. Schiff likewise said another part of the duke's defence mechanism was to blame all his hardships on the royal family. She claimed it "may be easier to blame the rest of the family than face some of the actual hardships he has experienced and for him to sit with those unpleasant and traumatic emotions and come to terms with them."

She said Prince Harry's incessant criticism of the royals allegedly shows the coping mechanism of a disturbed mind as it "allows him the luxury of removing any of his own accountability, so he can play more of a victim role."

Dr. Schiff also blames this on his PTSD brain which she explained "works overtime" to make him "feel a constant sense of danger and the need to be on high alert in order to protect" himself. She added that "his delusions and paranoia would fit that kind of hypervigilance." However, it is worth noting that Dr. Schiff has not personally treated the Duke of Sussex so her observations are only based on the contents of "Spare" and his interviews.