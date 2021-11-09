Meghan Markle is not only upsetting the Republicans but also Queen Elizabeth II by using her royal title to interfere in United States politics.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who quit as a working members of the British royal family in March last year, had to agree to stop using their royal titles like His/Her Royal Highnesses or their Sussex Royal brand after their exit. However, they were allowed to keep their titles of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, which they have extensively used in their financially-independent careers.

In the latest, Meghan used her Duchess title in an open letter to Democrats requesting for paid family leave, which she penned on a letter pad in the name of "The office of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex." She went on to cold-call Republican Senators about the cause and started the conversation by introducing herself as the Duchess of Sussex.

Royal expert Daniela Elser said that the former American actress is making things awkward for her husband's grandmother the Queen by using her British titles to help influence her political ambitions. The royal commentator said that Meghan's continued usage of the honour is "pushing the Queen into even more of a corner" as more and more critics of her are coming forward with the demand to take it back from her.

In her column on News.com.au, Elser questioned "why Meghan continues to wheel out her title in such instances as these calls to Senators when she must know it's like holding a red rag to a bull." She also noted that Meghan's actions are "endangering" the "most marketable thing" going on for her and Harry in the US.

The royal expert added that it also makes the Duchess look like a "hypocrite," as she and Harry didn't want to remain a part of "the royal stable" but keep using the "trappings that came with said job when it suits" their purposes.

Elser went on to say that the Queen would not be able to stand by with the use of the Duchess of Sussex title much longer and would be "forced to act." A number of Republicans have called on the British monarch to take action, with Missouri's GOP Representative Jason Smith saying: "Ms Markle's latest interference in US politics reignites the question in my mind as to why the Royal Family does not simply strip her and Harry officially of their titles, particularly since she insists on sending this under the pretence of being the Duchess of Sussex."